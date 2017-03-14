Canberra urges prudence on Beijing

Bloomberg

China’s increasing military and economic clout is inevitable and the nation should commit to being a responsible global player, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop said.

The Chinese government must “be committed to a rules-based order,” Bishop said yesterday in a Bloomberg TV interview in Singapore.

When China “branches out” with initiatives such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank or the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, it must be for the benefit of the region and not just one country, she said.

Bishop, whose nation is a key strategic ally of the US and counts China as its largest trading partner, dismissed the likelihood of a trade war between the two powerhouses, but said that there was “too much at stake.”

She said she was convinced the new US administration would remain engaged in Asia and repeated her call for US President Donald Trump to attend this year’s East Asia Summit in the Philippines.

Australia has for decades walked a fine line between supporting the strategic interests of the US and preserving economic ties with China.

The US has marines based in Darwin, Australia, and Australia has pushed back against Beijing’s military assertiveness in the South China Sea.

For Australia, the new US administration presents potential regional challenges.

Trump has signaled a less predictable approach to foreign policy that raises doubts about the decades-long US strategic commitment to Asia.

While he has recently backed military alliances with Japan and South Korea, he has also said countries should pay more for their own security.

Any pullback by the US from Asia would present an opportunity for China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has strongly advocated free trade and globalization in recent speeches, while pledging large sums of money to boost infrastructure across Asia.

China claims large swaths of the South China Sea, a disputed waterway to Australia’s north that is an artery for global trade. Other claimants include Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Bishop called for a “de-escalation of tensions” in the South China Sea.

In a separate interview, she also said China could do more to pressure North Korea, which has resumed provocations by firing ballistic missiles into waters near Japan and claiming it is close to building an intercontinental missile capable of hitting North America.

“I believe there is more that China can do given its special relationship with North Korea,” she said. “No other country has a relationship with North Korea as China does.”