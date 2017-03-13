Chinese corruption cases said to jump 33% last year

Reuters / BEIJING

The number of corruption cases heard by Chinese courts jumped by about one-third last year, as the country’s top prosecutor vowed on Sunday there would be no let up in China’s campaign against deep-seated graft.

Since assuming office more than four years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has waged war on corruption, warning, like others before him, that the problem is so bad it could affect the Chinese Communist Party’s grip on power.

Dozens of senior figures have been jailed for corruption and abusing their positions, including Former Chinese domestic security head Zhou Yongkang (周永康).

In an annual report to China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament. Chinese Supreme People’s Court Chief Justice Zhou Qiang (周強) said that Chinese courts last year heard 45,000 graft cases involving 63,000 people, although he did not say how many had been convicted or provide a comparison.

Compared with figures he gave in last year’s report, that represents about a one-third rise for both from 2015.

Top prosecutor Cao Jianming (曹建明) said in his work report that anti-corruption efforts would “absolutely not weaken.”

“The zero-tolerance stance on corruption will certainly not be changed,” Cao said.

Both men also promised to keep up the pressure on separatists, extremists and terrorists.

However, they provided no details on the number of people convicted of those crimes last year.

In 2015, Chinese courts convicted more than 1,400 people for harming national security, including taking part in terrorism and secessionist activities, double a broadly equivalent number given for 2014.

Hundreds of people have been killed over the past few years in China’s resource-rich Xinjiang Province in violence between the Muslim Uighur people, who call the region home, and ethnic majority Han Chinese.