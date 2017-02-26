UK voices concern about Hong Kong’s autonomy

Reuters, HONG KONG

Developments in Hong Kong have affected confidence in a system of government intended to ensure the Chinese-ruled city’s autonomy, although its rule of law remained robust “despite challenges,” former colonial power Britain said on Friday.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 with guarantees it would retain extensive autonomy, an independent legal system and broad personal and commercial freedoms under a deal known as the “one country, two systems” framework.

Britain monitors developments in Hong Kong, as the agreement it struck with China for the territory’s return stipulated the continuation of its capitalist way of life for 50 years.

In its latest report to its parliament, covering the six months to the end of last year, the British government said the formula setting out how the city is ruled “continued to function well in the vast majority of areas.”

“Nevertheless, during the reporting period a number of developments caused concern in Hong Kong and internationally, affecting confidence in ‘one country, two systems,’” it said. “We believe that, despite challenges, Hong Kong’s rule of law remains robust overall, thanks in large part to a world-class, independent judiciary.”

Britain urged both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, as well as elected Hong Kong politicians, to take steps to maintain confidence in “one country, two systems,” which UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson called “the best system for Hong Kong’s long-term future.”

Hong Kong’s government, which is close to Beijing, said the formula was implemented fully and successfully, and outsiders should stay out of Hong Kong’s affairs.

“Foreign governments should not interfere in any form,” it said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hong Kong was an internal matter that no country had a right to interfere in, and that it opposed these regular reports from Britain.

“We demand the British side stop issuing these reports, and stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs,” it said in a statement late on Friday.