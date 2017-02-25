Trump wants ‘top of the pack’ US nuclear arsenal

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wants to ensure the US nuclear arsenal is at the “top of the pack,” saying the nation has fallen behind in its weapons capacity.

In a Reuters interview, Trump also said China could solve the national security challenge posed by North Korea “very easily if they want to,” ratcheting up pressure on Beijing to exert more influence to rein in Pyongyang’s increasingly bellicose actions.

Trump also expressed support for the EU as a governing body, saying: “I’m totally in favor of it,” and for the first time as president expressed a preference for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but said he would be satisfied with whatever makes the two sides happy.

Trump also predicted his efforts to pressure NATO allies to pay more for their own defense and ease the burden on the US budget would reap dividends.

“They owe a lot of money,” he said.

In his first comments about the US nuclear arsenal since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump was asked about a tweet in December last year in which he said the US must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity “until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

Trump said in the interview that he would like to see a world with no nuclear weapons, but expressed concern that the US has “fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity.”

“I am the first one that would like to see ... nobody have nukes, but we’re never going to fall behind any country, even if it’s a friendly country, we’re never going to fall behind on nuclear power,” he said. “It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack.”

Russia has 7,000 warheads and the US has 6,800, according to the Ploughshares Fund, an anti-nuclear group.

“Russia and the United States have far more weapons than is necessary to deter nuclear attack by the other or by another nuclear-armed country,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the independent Arms Control Association non-profit group.

The strategic arms limitation treaty, known as New START, between the US and Russia requires that by Feb. 5 next year both nations must limit their arsenals of strategic nuclear weapons to equal levels for 10 years.

The treaty permits both nations to have no more than 800 deployed and non-deployed land-based intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missile launchers and heavy bombers equipped to carry nuclear weapons, and contains equal limits on other nuclear weapons.

Analysts have questioned whether Trump wants to abrogate New START or would begin deploying other warheads.

In the interview, Trump called New START “a one-sided deal.”

“Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it’s START, whether it’s the Iran deal ... We’re going to start making good deals,” Trump said.

The US is in the midst of a US$1 trillion, 30-year modernization of its aging ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles.

Trump also complained that the Russian deployment of a ground-based cruise missile is in violation of a 1987 treaty that bans land-based US and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

“To me it’s a big deal,” said Trump, who has held out the possibility of warmer US relations with Russia.

Asked if he would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said he would do so “if and when we meet.”