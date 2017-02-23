Ex-Hong Kong leader sentenced to 20 months in jail

Reuters, HONG KONG

Former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang (曾蔭權) yesterday was given 20 months in jail for misconduct in public office, making him the most senior Hong Kong official to serve time behind bars in a ruling some said reaffirmed the territory’s vaunted rule of law.

The sentence brings an ignominious end to what had been a long and stellar career for Tsang before and after the 1997 handover to Chinese control, service that saw him knighted by the outgoing British colonial rulers.

“Never in my judicial career have I seen a man falling from such a height,” High Court Justice Andrew Chan (陳慶偉) said in passing sentence.

Tsang, 72, was escorted in handcuffs to the court from hospital where he had been staying since Monday night after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Scores of Hong Kong establishment figures, including former top officials and some leading opposition democrats, had written letters vouching for Tsang’s good character and longstanding public service in a bid for mitigation.

Chan said the seriousness of the offense lay in Tsang’s high position as a person of integrity who had breached public trust.

He reduced the sentence by 10 months, saying: “It was indisputable that the defendant has dedicated himself to public service in the past 40-odd years.”

The nine-person jury on Friday found Tsang guilty of misconduct in public office. He had deliberately concealed private rental negotiations with property tycoon Bill Wong Cho-bau (黃楚標) while his Cabinet discussed and approved a digital broadcasting license for a now-defunct radio company in which Wong was a major shareholder.

This offense had occurred at the twilight of Tsang’s career, just before retiring in 2012, when reports began surfacing of his lavish spending on overseas visits, along with allegations of trips with tycoons by private jet and luxury yacht.

Tsang was acquitted of a second misconduct charge.

In a column published in the AM730 newspaper before the sentence was passed, Tsang said working in the government for 45 years was the “biggest honor of his life.”

“In life, a lot of things are out of our control, but serving Hong Kong was my choice. No matter what the result of the trial is, I have no regrets,” he wrote.

After sentencing, Tsang’s wife, Selina Tsang Pou Siu-mei (曾鮑笑薇), said it was a “very dark day,” but that her husband would appeal.

“We are very sad about today’s outcome, but we will face it with strength and courage. We will appeal,” she said.

However, Tsang’s legal woes look set to continue, with the court saying a retrial would be tentatively set for September for another bribery charge on which jurors failed to return a majority verdict.