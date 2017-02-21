‘We’re not here for your oil,’ Mattis says on trip to Iraq

Reuters, BAGHDAD

The US military is not in Iraq “to seize anybody’s oil,” US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said yesterday, distancing himself from remarks by US President Donald Trump at the start of a visit to Iraq.

Mattis, on his first trip to Iraq as Pentagon chief, is hoping to assess the war effort as US-backed Iraqi forces launch a new push to evict Islamic State group militants from their remaining stronghold in Mosul.

However, he is likely to face questions about Trump’s remarks and actions, including a temporary ban on travel to the US and for saying that the US should have seized Iraq’s oil after toppling then-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Trump told CIA staff last month: “We should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe you’ll have another chance.”

However, Mattis flatly ruled out any such intent.

“We’re not in Iraq to seize anybody’s oil,” he told reporters traveling with him.

His remarks are the latest example of his policy differences with Trump.

Trump has acknowledged that Mattis did not agree with him about the usefulness of torture as an interrogation tactic but, in a sign of Mattis’ influence, said he would defer the matter to his defense secretary.

Mattis has also been more critical than Trump of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and distanced himself from Trump’s labeling of the media as “the enemy of the American people,” saying he had no problems with the media.

A retired marine general who led US troops in Iraq, Mattis has also sought an exemption from Trump’s travel ban for Iraqis who served with US troops, including translators.

He said he had not seen a new executive order which the administration is considering.

“But I right now am assured that we will take steps to allow those who have fought alongside us, for example, to be allowed into the United States,” Mattis said.

Mattis is finalizing plans at Trump’s request to accelerate the defeat of the Islamic State and is expected to meet senior US and Iraqi officials while in Iraq.

His visit comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the ground offensive on western Mosul, where Islamic State militants are essentially under siege along with about 650,000 civilians.

The insurgents were forced out of the east of the city last month after 100 days of fighting.

Influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who is openly hostile to the US’ policies in the Middle East, yesterday said the Iraqi government should demand the withdrawal of US and allied forces after the battle of Mosul.