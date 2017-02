Nearly 200,000 told to flee as US dam crumbles

Reuters, OROVILLE, California

Evacuation orders for about 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the US remained in place early yesterday after residents were abruptly told to flee when a spillway appeared in danger of collapse.

Authorities issued the evacuation order on Sunday, saying that a crumbling emergency spillway on Lake Oroville Dam in north California could give way and unleash floodwaters onto rural communities along the Feather River.

“Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered,” the Butte County sheriff said in a statement posted on social media.

The California Department of Water Resources said on Twitter at about 4:30pm on Sunday that the spillway next to the dam was “predicted to fail within the next hour.”

Several hours later the situation appeared less dire, as the damaged spillway remained standing.

The state water resources department said crews using helicopters would drop rocks to fill a huge gouge and authorities were releasing water to lower the lake’s level after weeks of heavy rains in the drought-plagued state.

By 10pm, state and local officials said the immediate danger had passed with water no longer flowing over the eroded spillway.

However, they said that the situation remained unpredictable.

“Once you have damage to a structure like that it’s catastrophic,” acting Water Resources director Bill Croyle told reporters.

However, he said “the integrity of the dam is not impacted” by the damaged spillway.

Asked about the evacuation order, Croyle said “It was a tough call to make,” adding: “It was the right call to make.”

Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea told an earlier news briefing he was told by experts that the hole forming in the spillway could compromise the structure.

Rather than risk thousands of lives, the decision was made to order evacuations.

Officials said they feared the damaged spillway could unleash a 9m wall of water on Oroville, north of the state capital, Sacramento.

They said evacuation orders remained in place for about 188,000 people in Oroville, Yuba County, Butte County, Marysville and nearby communities and would be re-evaluated at dawn.

Evacuation centers were set up at a fairgrounds in Chico, California, about 32km northwest of Oroville, but major highways leading south out of the area were jammed as residents fled the flood zone and hotels quickly filled up.

At 230m high, the structure, built between 1962 and 1968, is the tallest US dam, exceeding the Hoover Dam by more than 12m.