Beijing lashes out at US’ Mattis over Diaoyutai remarks

AP, BEIJING

The US is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk, a Chinese spokesman said yesterday following remarks by US President Donald Trump’s defense secretary that a US commitment to defend Japanese territory applies to an island group that China claims.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) called on the US to avoid discussion of the issue and reasserted China’s claim of sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), known as the Senkakus in Japan. Taiwan also claims the islands.

The 1960 US-Japan treaty is “a product of the Cold War, which should not impair China’s territorial sovereignty and legitimate rights,” Lu was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the ministry’s Web site.

“We urge the US side to take a responsible attitude, stop making wrong remarks on the issue involving the Diaoyu Islands’ sovereignty, and avoid making the issue more complicated and bringing instability to the regional situation,” Lu said.

On his first trip to Asia as US secretary of defense, Mattis said in Tokyo that the Trump administration will stick to the previous US stance that the US-Japan security treaty applies to defending Japan’s continued administration of the Diaoyutai Islands.

The islands, which lie between Taiwan and Okinawa, were under US administration from the end of World War II until their return to Japan in 1972. China cites historical records for its claim, and Japan’s move to nationalize several of the islands in 2012 set off anti-Japanese riots in China and prompted Beijing to dispatch ships and planes to the area around them as a challenge to Japanese control.

China also registered its displeasure with Mattis’ remarks on Friday in South Korea that Trump’s administration is committed to carrying through on a deal the administration of former US president Barack Obama reached with Seoul last year to deploy a high-end US missile defense system to South Korea this year.

The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is meant to improve protection of South Korea and Japan — as well as US troops stationed in both countries — against a North Korean missile attack.

Beijing objects to the system because its powerful radar would allow it to peer deep into northeastern China, possibly allowing it to observe Chinese military movements.

At a Friday news conference, Lu said China’s “resolute opposition to the deployment ... remains unchanged and will not change.”

The deployment “will jeopardize security and the strategic interests of regional countries, including China, and undermine the strategic balance in the region,” Lu said.

Chinese officials and academics say they anticipate further turbulence in relations with the US under Trump.

The US president sparked anger among Chinese following his election when he talked on the telephone with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Trump has also raised concerns with criticism of China’s military buildup in the South China Sea, accusations of currency manipulation and unfair trade policies and allegations that Beijing was doing too little to pressure its neighbor North Korea.