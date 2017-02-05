US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s Muslim travel restriction nationwide

AP, SEATTLE

A US federal judge’s order blocking US President Donald Trump’s ban on admitting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries or any refugees left authorities and advocates wondering what to do yesterday with the people who finally got visas to come to the US, only to be turned away.

The White House said it would try to get a court to reinstate the ban that prompted the US Department of State to cancel visas for 60,000 or more people from the affected countries, causing widespread confusion at airports when some travelers were detained and others sent back.

An internal e-mail circulated among US Homeland Security officials Friday night told employees to immediately comply with the judge’s ruling.

However, the US embassy in Baghdad yesterday said that they are still awaiting guidance on what to tell Iraqis eager to see if their visa restrictions had changed.

“We don’t know what the effect will be, but we’re working to get more information,” the embassy said in a statement.

The judge’s order was a victory for Washington and Minnesota states, which had challenged Trump’s directive.

US District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order, ruling the states had standing.

He said they showed their case was likely to succeed.

“The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” Robart said.

The White House has argued that it will make the country safer.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer released a statement late on Friday saying the government “will file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.”

Soon after, a revised statement was sent out that removed the word “outrageous.”

“The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” the statement said.

A US Department of State official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is under litigation, on Friday said: “We are working closely with the [US] Department of Homeland Security and our legal teams to determine how this affects our operations. We will announce any changes affecting travelers to the United States as soon as that information is available.”

Washington and Minnesota states said the temporary ban on entry for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and the global suspension of the US refugee program significantly harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination.

After the ruling, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said people from the affected countries can now apply for entry to the US.

“Judge Robart’s decision, effective immediately ... puts a halt to President Trump’s unconstitutional and unlawful executive order,” Ferguson said. “The law is a powerful thing — it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it and that includes the president of the United States.”

The judge’s ruling could be appealed the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Federal attorneys had argued that the US Congress gave the US president authority to make decisions on national security and immigrant entry.

However, in his written order released late Friday, Roberts said it is not the court’s job to “create policy or judge the wisdom of any particular policy promoted by the other two branches,” but rather, to make sure that actions taken by the executive or legislative branches “comports with our country’s laws.”