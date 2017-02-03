Washington puts Tehran ‘on notice’ after missile test

WASHINGTON, AP

The White House on Wednesday issued a cryptic warning that the US will act against Iran unless it stops testing ballistic missiles and supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen, but declined to say what retaliatory actions the US would pursue.

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn forcefully denounced Iran’s behavior in his first public remarks since Trump took office.

He accused Iran of threatening US allies and spreading instability throughout the Middle East, while faulting the administration of former US president Barack Obama for doing too little to stop Iran.

“As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Flynn said from the White House podium.

On notice for what, Flynn did not say.

Senior Trump administration officials said they were actively considering a “range of options,” including economic measures and increased support for Iran’s regional adversaries.

The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, declined repeatedly to say whether military action was being considered.

Later on Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the US has squandered three trillion dollars there. Obvious long ago!”

The warning was an early manifestation of Trump’s promise of a tougher US approach to Iran.

However, administration officials emphasized that their allegations were unrelated to Iran’s obligations under the Iran nuclear deal that Obama and world leaders negotiated.

“The Obama administration failed to respond adequately to Tehran’s malign actions — including weapons transfers, support for terrorism and other violations of international norms,” Flynn said.

The White House also faulted Iran for backing Houthi rebels in Yemen who on Tuesday claimed a successful missile strike against a warship belonging to a Saudi-led coalition fighting to reinstall Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

The White House said the goal in putting Iran “on notice” was to signal to Tehran that it needed to rethink its behavior.

Flynn said Iran specifically violated the UN’s ban on “activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.”

German newspaper Die Welt yesterday reported that Iran has tested a cruise missile called “Sumar” that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons in addition to the ballistic missile test, citing unspecified intelligence sources.

No comment was immediately available from Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency or from Iranian authorities.

The newspaper said the Sumar cruise missile was built in Iran and traveled about 600km in its first known successful test.

The missile is believed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons and might have a range of 2,000km to 3,000km, the paper said, citing intelligence sources.

The biggest advantage from Iran’s point of view, a security expert told Die Welt, is that cruise missiles are not mentioned in any UN resolutions that ban work on ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

