Turnbull, Trump offer mixed messages on deal as report of terse call surfaces

AP, CANBERRA

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday said that a deal struck with the administration of former US president Barack Obama that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the US was still on, despite US President Donald Trump dubbing the agreement “dumb” and vowing to review it.

The conflicting messages came hours after the Washington Post published a story detailing a tense exchange between Trump and Turnbull during their first telephone call as national leaders.

The newspaper reported that during the call, an angry Trump dubbed the agreement “the worst deal ever” and accused Turnbull of seeking to export the “next Boston bombers” — a reference to Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, US citizens born in Kyrgyzstan who set off two bombs at the 2013 Boston marathon.

Turnbull declined to comment on the report, which also said Trump abruptly ended the expected hour-long conversation after 25 minutes as the Australian attempted to steer the conversation to other topics.

“It’s better that these things — these conversations — are conducted candidly, frankly, privately,” Turnbull told reporters.

However, he later denied during an interview with Sydney radio station 2GB that Trump had hung up on him, saying the conversation had ended “courteously.”

Turnbull told reporters the strength of the relationship between the two nations was evident in that Trump had agreed to honor the deal to resettle refugees from among about 1,600 asylum seekers, most of whom are on island camps in the Pacific nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

Australia has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed on the islands.

“I can assure you the relationship is very strong,” Turnbull said. “The fact we received the assurance that we did, the fact that it was confirmed, the very extensive engagement we have with the new administration underlines the closeness of the alliance. But as Australians know me very well: I stand up for Australia in every forum — public or private.”

However, shortly after Turnbull made those comments to reporters, Trump took to Twitter to slam the deal.

“Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why?” Trump tweeted. “I will study this dumb deal!”

Australians — accustomed to the friendly relationship they have long enjoyed with the US — were transfixed by the drama.

The Washington Post story shot to the top of the nation’s trending topics on Twitter and was plastered across the top of Australia’s major news sites.

The country’s news networks launched running commentaries on it, debating how Turnbull should respond and what the spat meant for the future of the longtime allies’ relationship.

Trump, who a day before the conversation with Turnbull had signed an executive order suspending the admission of refugees, complained during the call that he was “going to get killed” politically by the deal, the newspaper reported, citing anonymous officials.

“I don’t want these people,” Trump reportedly said.

Trump also told Turnbull that he had spoken to four world leaders that day and that: “This is the worst call by far.”

Trump told Turnbull that it was “my intention” to honor the agreement, a phrase designed to leave the president wriggle room to back out of the deal, the newspaper reported.