Philippine troops want drug war role

Reuters and AFP, MANILA

The Philippine Department of National Defense yesterday asked Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest “scalawag” police officers.

The ministry asked Duterte to formalize remarks he made in a speech to army generals on Tuesday, when he said he wanted their help in his drugs war, and to detain members of a police force that Duterte late on Sunday said was “corrupt to the core.”

The ministry asked for “an official order regarding this presidential directive to serve as a legal basis for our troops to follow.”

“By the same token, the president’s verbal directive to arrest ‘scalawag cops’ should also be covered by a formal order,” the ministry said in a statement.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director-General Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday instructed the PNP to suspend its anti-drugs operations after the killing of a South Korean businessman by rogue drug-squad police.

Duterte is infuriated and embarrassed by the incident, which he said had “international implications.”

Duterte’s suggestion that the military should fill the void left by police marks a stunning change of tack by the former city mayor, who had steadfastly supported the police amid allegations from human rights groups and some lawmakers of widespread abuses of power.

The Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency, a body a fraction of the size of the PNP, takes over the lead in fighting drugs and Duterte suggested he may need the military’s help.

Amnesty International yesterday said in a report that police prosecuting the war on drugs had behaved like the criminal underworld they are supposed to be suppressing, taking payments for killings and delivering bodies to funeral homes.

The PNP and the presidential office issued statements rejecting many of the assertions in the Amnesty report.

“The PNP has always observed and upheld respect for human rights,” a police statement said.

Dela Rosa also rejected accusations that police officers were getting secret bonuses for killing alleged drug offenders.

He insisted only 2 percent of the police force was corrupt.

Secretary of the Philippine Department of Justice Vitaliano Aguirre brushed aside Amnesty’s accusations that police killings of thousands of drug suspects may be crimes against humanity, saying that criminals were not human.

“The criminals, the drug lords, drug pushers, they are not humanity. They are not humanity,” Aguirre told reporters when asked to comment on the Amnesty report.

“In other words, how can that be when your war is only against those drug lords, drug addicts, drug pushers. You consider them humanity? I do not,” he said.

More than 7,600 people have been killed since Duterte launched his war on drugs, more than 2,500 in police operations, with many of the remaining deaths attributed to vigilantes and turf wars.

It is not immediately clear what role the military might play in the anti-drugs campaign.

The Drugs Enforcement Agency said leading the crackdown without the police would be a challenge, but it could handle it.

“We can enlist the help of other agencies and other stakeholders and in fact our director-general has been in several meetings with the AFP already,” said agency spokesman, Derrick Carreon, referring to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).