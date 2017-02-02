TSMC chairman’s injures ‘minor,’ due at work next week

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) is expected to return to work next week after sustaining minor injuries while on holiday in Hawaii.

The chipmaker’s statement followed media reports that Chang, 85, might have sustained serious injuries after falling near a swimming pool at his home in Hawaii on Tuesday.

Chang was not immediately contacted by company officials after the incident.

However, he is in good condition and his injury does not affect his daily life, company spokesperson Elizabeth Sun (孫又文) said in a statement yesterday.

Chang was scheduled to return to Taiwan late yesterday, Sun said.

TSMC is the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, counting Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc as its top clients.

Chang had a scratch on his face, Sun told the Apple Daily.

The injury was not as serious as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-yi (王欣儀) had said on Tuesday, she said.

Wang wrote on Facebook that Chang did not show up at a dinner gathering as planned because he was injured, “possibly severely,” after stumbling near a swimming pool at his Hawaii home.

Chang sustained an injury near one eye, Wang said.

TSMC’s US depositary receipts fell 0.9 percent on Wall Street overnight after reports of Chang’s injury, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.54 percent amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s trade protection policies.

Trading of TSMC shares in Taipei resumes today after the six-day Lunar New Year holiday.

Additional reporting by CNA