Theresa May needs parliament approval for Brexit

AP, LONDON

The British government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the EU, the UK Supreme Court ruled yesterday, potentially delaying British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to trigger negotiations by the end of March.

The 8-3 ruling forces the government to put a bill before the British parliament, giving pro-EU politicians a chance to soften the terms of Brexit — Britain’s exit from the EU.

“Leave” campaigners had objected, saying parliament should not have the power to overrule the electorate, which voted to leave the bloc in a referendum on June 23 last year.

The Supreme Court’s decision does not mean that Britain will remain in the EU, but it could delay the process — although May’s Downing Street office said its timetable remained on track.

May had said she would use centuries-old powers known as royal prerogative to invoke Article 50 of the EU treaty and launch two years of exit talks.

The powers — traditionally held by the monarch — permit decisions about treaties and other issues to be made without a vote of parliament.

“The referendum is of great political significance, but the act of parliament which established it did not say what should happen as a result, so any change in the law to give effect to the referendum must be made in the only way permitted by the UK Constitution, namely by an act of parliament,” Supreme Court President David Neuberger said in reading the judgement.

“To proceed otherwise would be a breach of settled constitutional principles stretching back many centuries,” he said.

The case was considered the most important constitutional issue in a generation, clarifying who ultimately wields power in Britain’s system of government: the prime minister and her Cabinet, or parliament.

Financial entrepreneur Gina Miller sued to force the government to seek parliamentary approval before invoking Article 50.

Leaving the EU would change the fundamental rights of citizens and this cannot be done without a vote of lawmakers, Miller said.

May had argued the referendum gave her a mandate to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc and that discussing details of her strategy with parliament would weaken the government’s negotiating position.

Significantly, the court also ruled that parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland do not need to be consulted.

Had the court ruled that the “devolved” parliaments needed a say, a significant delay to the process would have been likely as lawmakers from the regions piled in with concerns.

The government moved quickly to say it would offer its plans in detail to the British House of Commons yesterday afternoon.

Legal experts said that May would try to keep the scope of the legislation narrow — focusing solely on triggering Article 50 — in order to limit the chance for amendments that could delay a vote.

However, opposition became evident immediately.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the party would seek to amend the legislation to make sure the government is “accountable.”

The Scottish National Party, the third-largest party in the House of Commons, promised to offer 50 amendments.

“Today’s result comes as a surprise to no one. Unfortunately for businesses and other institutions, Brexit still means uncertainty,” said Phillip Souta, head of UK public policy at law firm Clifford Chance. “Parliament remains divided and the outcome of the negotiations remain unknown.”