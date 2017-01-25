Trump’s exit prompts bids to save TPP

Reuters, WELLINGTON and TOKYO

Fulfilling a campaign pledge, US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order in the Oval Office, pulling the US out of the 2015 Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement and distancing the US from its Asian allies.

Australia and New Zealand yesterday said they hope to salvage the deal by encouraging China and other Asian countries to join the pact.

The TPP, which the US had signed, but not ratified, was a pillar of former US president Barack Obama’s policy to pivot to Asia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has touted it as an engine of economic reform, as well as a counterweight to a rising China, which is not a TPP member.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had held discussions with Abe, New Zealander Prime Minister Bill English and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) overnight [Monday] about the possibility of proceeding without the US.

“Losing the United States from the TPP is a big loss, there is no question about that,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra yesterday. “But we are not about to walk away ... certainly there is potential for China to join the TPP.”

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) did not say whether China would be interested in joining the TPP, but said that at a time of economic uncertainly the Asia-Pacific should make its own contributions to growth with openness.

China has proposed a counter pact, the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific and has championed the Southeast Asian-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

English said the US was ceding influence to China and the region’s focus could switch to alternative trade deals.

“We’ve got this RCEP agreement with Southeast Asia, which up until now has been on a bit of a slow burn, but we might find the political will for that to pick up if TPP isn’t going to proceed,” English said.

“The original architecture was to enable other countries to join,” Australian Minister for Trade Steven Ciobo said. “Certainly I know that Indonesia has expressed interest and there would be scope for China if we are able to reformulate it.”

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said separately that Japan was not considering moves with other TPP members based on a lack of US involvement.

“As Prime Minister Abe has made clear, TPP without the United States is meaningless and the balance of interests would crumble,” he told a news conference.