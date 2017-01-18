Executive Yuan treating public as enemy: KMT

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused the Executive Yuan of treating the public as its enemy after a last-minute change of venue for the first national affairs conference on pension reform, allegedly due to fears about public protests.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Tang Te-ming (唐德明) said at a news conference in Taipei that the remoteness of Academia Sinica — the rumored site for the forum on Saturday and Sunday — and the Democratic Progressive Party’s advance application to use the road space around the building demonstrates that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is not as easy to communicate with as it has touted, to the point where it is treating the public as the enemy.

The sudden decision to move the forum from the Taipei International Convention Center in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) and the choice of locations used for previous public hearings are attempts by the Tsai administration to avoid public protests, he said.

“Recent public hearings on the nation’s ban on imports of Japanese food from potentially radiation-affected areas were held at a wedding venue, while a university library was used for the government’s regional forums on pension reform,” Tang said. “These are manifestations of the Tsai administration’s guilty conscience.”

Burying its head in the sand will not change events, he said, adding that it does the government no good to be duplicitous.

Such tactics are signs that the Tsai administration is diffident, Tang said, adding that if Tsai authorized the change of venue for the forum, it would be proof that her administration has been toying with the public and harbors no honest intent for communication.

However, if the president’s aides made the decision in an attempt to silence public protests, then Tsai is in danger of being blindsided by her own staff, he added.

Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said that the location of the forum is not the point, but rather the issue and attendant discussion, he said, calling on protesters to approach the issue rationally and suspend a hunger strike that members of the Oversight for Pension Reforms Alliance started on Monday in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

The hunger strike is expected to last five days, the alliance said.

The government has tried to reach out to the public through four regional hearings on pension reform held across the nation last month and earlier this month, Hsu said, calling for rational discussion on the issue at the national forum.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) later yesterday announced that the forum would be condensed into a one-day event at the Presidential Office Building on Sunday.

“Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), head of the government’s pension reform committee, decided to change the dates and venue in order to ensure public safety, avoid large-scale demonstrations that would affect students taking the college entrance exam [on Friday and Saturday], and reduce the negative effect on the [Xinyi] business area,” he said.

Additional reporting by CNA