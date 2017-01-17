Lawmakers declare ‘war’ as HK court snubs appeal

AFP, HONG KONG

An appeal by two pro-independence lawmakers against their disqualification from Hong Kong’s parliament was rejected yesterday, as the activists declared “war” on the authorities.

Sixtus “Baggio” Leung (梁頌恆) and Yau Wai-ching (游蕙禎) are part of a movement calling for semi-autonomous Hong Kong to split from China as concerns grow that Beijing is cracking down on freedoms in the territory.

The pair deliberately misread their oaths of office, inserted expletives and draped themselves with “Hong Kong is not China” flags during a swearing-in ceremony in October last year.

They were then disqualified from retaking their oaths by Hong Kong’s High Court, after an intervention by Beijing.

Hong Kong’s court of appeal rejected an attempt to overthrow the disqualification in November last year. Yesterday, it also rejected their bid to take their case to the territory’s Court of Final Appeal — Hong Kong’s highest court.

Speaking outside the court, Leung, 30, told reporters: “This is the beginning of a war.”

Justice Maggie Poon (潘敏琦) based her ruling on a special “interpretation” of the territory’s constitution by Beijing in November last year that effectively prevented Yau and Baggio from taking up their seats because of the way they took the oath.

The latest judgement said Beijing’s interpretation was “binding on the courts” in Hong Kong with the local and national systems “being within one country.”

An appeal would only be granted if it had “reasonable prospects of success” even if the case was of great public interest, the ruling said.

The court also ordered the two lawmakers to pay costs of HK$167,851 (US$21,643) each.

Leung said the pair would continue to push their case.

Under Hong Kong law, they can seek a hearing directly with the Court of Final Appeal, without leave from the lower courts.

The Hong Kong government has launched a legal bid to unseat four more elected lawmakers, sparking protests and accusations from the opposition camp that they are being subjected to a witch hunt.

The four are not stridently pro-independence, but among them high-profile pro-democracy activist Nathan Law (羅冠聰) and teacher Lau Siu-lai (劉小麗) have advocated self-determination for Hong Kong.