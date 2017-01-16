Japan, Australia to enhance military ties to maintain security

Bloomberg

Japan and Australia agreed to enhance coordination on Asian security issues, including the South China Sea and North Korea, at a meeting of the two countries’ leaders on Saturday, while reaffirming that the US remains the cornerstone of their strategic arrangements.

“We confirmed our intention to maintain solid cooperation with the incoming Trump administration,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters in Sydney following a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The pair agreed to deepen military ties, including more joint training exercises.

On the South China Sea, Turnbull said he “urged all parties to exercise self-restraint, and to avoid actions that would escalate tensions, including the militarization of outposts in the South China Sea.”

Abe was in Sydney as part of a four-nation tour aimed at bolstering trade and security cooperation amid mutual concerns about China’s actions in the South China Sea and uncertainty over the policies of US president-elect Donald Trump.

China and Vietnam, in a separate accord, pledged to manage their maritime differences and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

The two governments agreed to avoid any acts that could escalate tensions, according to a communique.

Abe and Turnbull also presented a united front in their support for free trade and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement, which Trump has said he will kill off on his first day in office.

“We agreed we would coordinate on the early entry into force of the TPP,” Abe said.

Earlier, Turnbull urged resistance to protectionist moves.

“It is imperative we resist those voices urging us to close ourselves off from the world, because protectionism is a path to poverty,” he wrote in an article for the Australian newspaper.