US envoys in Asia appeal to Congress to sign off on TPP

Bloomberg

Six departing US envoys in Asia, including US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, urged US Congress to pass the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) “before the window for doing so closes,” saying a failure to adopt the trade deal would cede leadership to China in the region and hurt US workers.

“Walking away from TPP may be seen by future generations as the moment America chose to cede leadership to others in this part of the world and accept a diminished role,” the ambassadors wrote in the letter obtained by Bloomberg News. “Such an outcome would be cause for celebration among those who favor ‘Asia for the Asians’ and state capitalism.”

The letter was a last-ditch and largely symbolic plea from the diplomats for lawmakers to buck sentiment aired during the presidential election that the 12-nation pact, which once had strong support and seemed destined for passage, was bad for the US economy.

During the US election campaign, US president-elect Donald Trump called the deal bad for the US and vowed to walk away from it on his first day in office. His Democratic opponent, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, abandoned it as well.

The letter was signed by Kennedy, US Ambassador to China Max Baucus, a former US senator, and the top US diplomats in Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand and ASEAN.

Baucus’ successor has been announced and the rest, political appointees named by US President Barack Obama, are all to be replaced after Trump takes office.

By abandoning the TPP, the US would undermine its credibility as a trade partner and a leader, the envoys said.

“It would be disastrous for supporters of inclusive politics, rule of law and market economics — and for US national interests,” they wrote.

China is working on its own Asia trade pact, which the ambassadors said would “serve as the template for economic integration in Asia and result in higher tariffs for the US.”

Commitments other countries make under the TPP would offer an advantage to the US and raise standards, while not approving it would present new competitive disadvantages in the region, they wrote.

Trump would probably need to do something on the trade front to placate his voter base, which is looking for a more protectionist approach, former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Christopher Hill said.

“Whether just offering up TPP as a sacrifice, offering that up as a spoil of war as you will, is enough for one of these core constituencies of his, I am not so sure,” Hill said in a recent interview.

China has been “interested in their own version of TPP,” Hill said. “I think they might be interested in that kind of policy of filling this vacuum.”