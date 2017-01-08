China semiconductor policy poses risk to US firms, White House report says

Bloomberg

China’s push to develop its domestic semiconductor technology threatens to harm US chipmakers and put the US’ national security at risk, US President Barack Obama’s administration said in a report that called for greater scrutiny of Chinese industrial policy.

China’s goal to achieve a leadership position in semiconductor design and manufacturing, in part by spending US$150 billion over a 10-year period, requires an effective response to maintain US competitiveness in the industry, according to the report released on Friday.

“We found that Chinese policies are distorting markets in ways that undermine innovation, subtract from US market share and put US national security at risk,” the US President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology said in the report.

The warnings about China could give ammunition to US president-elect Donald Trump two weeks ahead of his swearing in. Since winning the election, Trump has backed up fiery campaign rhetoric toward China with a series of pronouncements on Twitter and the appointment of China hawks to key roles.

“China has gained from global openness, but has been less committed to sustaining it — and, in some cases, has worked against it,” the White House report said. “Now, globally, more countries are questioning the benefits of economic openness — a trend that will shape, and be shaped by, how the United States responds to challenges in the semiconductor arena.”

US industry leaders do not want Trump to engage in a standoff with China.

Giving corporate tax breaks to US companies is the way Trump advocates bringing back jobs to the nation, according to Intel Corp chief executive officer Brian Krzanich.

“The real answer is not a trade war, it’s not restrictions, it’s really about making the US more competitive,” Krzanich said on CNBC on Friday.

“Lowering the tax rates, making it easier for people to do manufacturing here, that’s what will bring manufacturing back to the US,” he said.

The council’s semiconductor working group includes several industry executives, such as former Intel chief executive officer Paul Otellini and Qualcomm Inc chairman Paul Jacobs.

Foreign acquisitions of US businesses are routinely reviewed for national security risks by a panel of officials led by the US Department of the Treasury.

That panel — the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US — has frustrated some Chinese investment in the US semiconductor industry. Last month, Obama blocked a Chinese company from buying the US business of Germany’s Aixtron SE, a semiconductor-equipment supplier.