Attack on Turkey club kills dozens

Reuters, ISTANBUL, Turkey

A shooter opened fire on New Year’s Eve revelers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait yesterday killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners, then fled the scene.

Some people jumped into the Bosphorus to save themselves after the attacker opened fire at random in the Reina nightclub a little more than an hour into the new year.

Officials spoke of a single attacker, but some reports, including on social media, suggested there may have been more.

Security services had been on alert across Europe following an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people. Only days ago, an online message from a pro-Islamic State group called for attacks by “lone wolves” on “celebrations, gatherings and clubs.”

The Hurriyet newspaper cited witnesses as saying that attackers shouted in Arabic as they opened fire in the nightclub.

“We were having fun. All of a sudden people started to run. My husband said don’t be afraid and he jumped on me. People ran over me. My husband was hit in three places,” one club-goer, Sinem Uyanik, told the newspaper.

“I managed to push through and get out, it was terrible,” she said, describing seeing people soaked in blood.

Turkish Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said 15 or 16 of those killed were foreigners, but only 21 of the bodies had so far been identified, adding that 69 people were in hospital, four of them in critical condition.

“A manhunt for the terrorist is under way. Police have launched operations. We hope the attacker will be captured soon,” he told reporters.

“As a nation, we will fight to the end against not just the armed attacks of terror groups, but also against their economic, political and social attacks,” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a written statement. “They are trying to create chaos, demoralize our people, and destabilize our country ... We will retain our cool-headedness as a nation, standing more closely together, and we will never give ground to such dirty games.”

There has been no claim of responsibility, but Erdogan linked the attacks to developments in the region where Turkey faces conflict across its frontier in Syria and Iraq. About 3 million Syrian refugees live on Turkish soil.

The Reina is one of Istanbul’s best known nightspots, popular with locals and foreigners alike. It overlooks the Bosphorus Strait separating Europe and Asia in the city’s cosmopolitan Ortakoy District.

As many as 600 people were thought to have been inside when a shooter shot dead a policeman and civilian at the door, forced his way in and then opened fire.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said the attacker used a “long-range weapon” to “brutally and savagely” fire on people, apparently referring to some form of assault rifle.

US President Barack Obama, on vacation in Hawaii, expressed condolences and directed his team to offer help to the Turkish authorities, the White House said.

Dozens of ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the club in Ortakoy, a neighborhood on the city’s European side nestled under one of three bridges crossing the Bosphorus, and home to nightclubs, restaurants and art galleries.

“I didn’t see who was shooting, but heard the gun shots and people fled. Police moved in quickly,” Sefa Boydas, a Turkish soccer player, wrote on Twitter. “My girlfriend was wearing high heels. I lifted her and carried her out on my back.”