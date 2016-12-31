Syria truce holding, despite ‘clashes’

AFP, DAMASCUS

A nationwide ceasefire was holding across most of Syria yesterday, but clashes near Damascus underlined the fragility of the deal brokered by Turkey and Russia.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government and rebel forces were fighting in the Wadi Barada area, where opposition fighters have cut water supplies to the capital.

A resident confirmed the sound of shelling in the area yesterday morning.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said it was unclear who had started the clashes, with both sides blaming the other.

The Syrian government had been shelling the area before the truce began at midnight as it pushes rebels there to accept a “reconciliation deal” and leave.

Among the forces present there is the Fateh al-Sham Front, previously known as the al-Nusra Front, which the Syrian government says is excluded from the ceasefire.

However, opposition figures said the truce applies to all opposition-held territory, even where the Fateh al-Sham Front is present.

Last week, rebels attacked water infrastructure in Wadi Barada and neighboring Ain al-Fijeh, cutting supplies to the capital.

Four million people in Damascus and its suburbs have now been without water for a week, the UN said.

The clashes in Wadi Barada were the most serious of several isolated incidents of violence since the truce began.

The observatory reported early morning clashes in the central province of Hama between the government and militants.

Elsewhere, correspondents in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held area outside Damascus, and Idlib Province in the northwest reported quiet.

The ceasefire is the first nationwide truce to be implemented in the nation since September and it is intended to pave the way for new peace talks in Kazakhstan being organized by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

The Syrian government hailed it as a “real opportunity” to find a political solution to the war, which has killed more than 310,000 people since it began with anti-regime protests in March 2011.

It was also welcomed by key regime ally Iran as a “major achievement.”

Despite being left out of the process, the US also described the truce as a “positive development.”

Analysts were cautious, but said the involvement of key regime backers Russia and Iran along with rebel supporter Turkey could be important.

New Century Foundation fellow Sam Heller said there was “real interest and urgency” from Moscow and Ankara, but expressed doubts about whether Iran and the Syrian government were on board.

“All indications are that Iran and the regime want to continue towards a military conclusion,” he said.

He said renewed fighting in Wadi Barada or Eastern Ghouta near the capital could pose major threats to the truce.

The agreement comes a week after the regime, which is backed by ally Russia, recaptured second city Aleppo in a major blow to rebel forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday said he would now reduce Moscow’s military contingent in Syria, which has been fighting on behalf of the government since last year, but he added Russia would continue to fight “terrorism” and maintain its support for the government.