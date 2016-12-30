Alleged kidnapper returned to Taipei

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Kan Chun-sung (甘俊松), the main suspect in last year’s kidnapping of Pearl Oriental Oil Group (東方明珠) chairman Wong Yuk-kwan (黃煜坤), was yesterday returned from the Philippines to Taiwan after he was arrested through international collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

Kan, 53, was escorted by armed police aboard a China Airlines flight arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:50pm yesterday.

Criminal Investigation Bureau officials read Kan his rights at the airport before handcuffing him and taking him into custody.

Kan denied his involvement in the kidnapping at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday, saying he did not know about the case.

“I went to the Philippines to start a fried chicken business,” Kan told prosecutors. “I wanted to travel around for two years, so I took trips to the Philippines, China, Malaysia and Canada.”

However, bureau officials said evidence pointed to Kan as the mastermind behind Wong’s kidnapping, after Wong traveled to Taiwan under the pretext of needing medical treatment while facing charges of fraud and money laundering in Hong Kong.

Wong, who is married to a Taiwanese, posted bail for medical parole in Hong Kong in April last year.

On Sept. 20 last year, Wong was allegedly forced into a car in New Taipei City before being taken to Yunlin County.

His captors later demanded a HK$70 million (US$9 million) ransom in bitcoin.

Huang was rescued after 38 days when police broke into the hideout and apprehended two suspects.

Seven Taiwanese suspects have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the case.

Bureau officials said Kan, who is said to have been involved in organized crime in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), allegedly instructed his men to carry out the kidnapping while he stayed in the Philippines and demanded the ransom via e-mails and telephone calls.

Kan, who had been put on a wanted list, was arrested in the Philippines last month as he tried to board an outbound flight at an undisclosed city airport.

The bureau said Kan was repatriated after negotiations between the two nations, adding that it also received support from Taiwan’s representative office in Manila and other police agencies.