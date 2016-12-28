Japanese prime minister Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor highlights US-Japan ties

AP, HONOLULU

Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the US and Japan were yesterday to visit Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of surprise attacks thrust the US into World War II.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit with US President Barack Obama is powerful proof that the former enemies have transcended the recriminatory impulses that weighed down relations after the war, the Japanese government has said.

Although Japanese leaders have visited Pearl Harbor before, Abe was to be the first to visit the memorial that now rests on the hallowed waters above the sunken USS Arizona.

For Obama, it was likely to be the last time he would meet with a foreign leader as president, White House aides said.

It was a bookend of sorts for the president, who nearly eight years ago invited Abe’s predecessor to be the first leader that Obama hosted at the White House.

For Abe, it was an act of symbolic reciprocity, coming six months after Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima, Japan, where the US dropped an atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945.

More than 2,300 Americans died on Dec. 7, 1941, when more than 300 Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor. More than 1,000 others were wounded.

In the ensuing years, the US incarcerated about 120,000 Japanese-Americans in internment camps before dropping atomic bombs in 1945 that killed about 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki.

Abe will not apologize for Pearl Harbor, his government has said.

Nor did Obama apologize at Hiroshima in May, a visit that he and Abe used to emphasize their elusive aspirations for a nuclear-free future.

No apology needed, said 96-year-old Alfred Rodrigues, a US Navy veteran who survived what then-US president Franklin Roosevelt called a “date which will live in infamy.”

“War is war,” Rodrigues said as he looked at old photographs of his military service. “They were doing what they were supposed to do, and we were doing what we were supposed to do.”

After a formal meeting in the morning, Obama and Abe planned to lay a wreath aboard the USS Arizona Memorial, which is accessible only by boat, followed by a trip to nearby Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, where both leaders were to speak.

China criticized Abe’s visit as an insincere attempt to absolve Japan of its wartime aggression.

“Trying to liquidate the history of World War II by paying a visit to Pearl Harbor and consoling the dead is just wishful thinking on Japan’s part,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

“Japan can never turn this page over without reconciliation from China and other victimized countries in Asia,” she said. “Japanese leaders should stop being so evasive and dodging, and instead take a responsible attitude toward history and future, deeply and sincerely reflect upon the history of aggressive war, and draw a clear break with the past.”