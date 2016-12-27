Legislature should reform pensions by May 20, Tsai says

Staff writer, with CNA

Faced with the possible bankruptcy of the nation’s pension system over the next decade, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said she would like to see bills to reform it pass the legislature in the summer, preferably before May 20, which will mark her first anniversary in office.

Tsai made the comment on Sunday during a meeting with editors-in-chief and their deputies from Taiwan’s major newspapers, saying that pension reforms are “necessary” and “urgent” given limited national and social resources, according to reports of the meeting yesterday.

The reports cited Tsai as saying that the core goal of pension reform is to maintain the financial sustainability of pension schemes — at least for one generation — and to ensure that retirees are financially secure.

Pension reform is a priority for Tsai’s administration, which established a national pension reform commission at the Presidential Office to promote the reforms in May.

Over the past six months, the commission has held 20 meetings to outline reform proposals. From Saturday, the commission is to begin holding forums in northern, central, southern and eastern areas to encourage public debate on the proposals, as well as those drafted by the Cabinet’s pension reform office.

A national affairs conference is to be held on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 so that legislative amendments, including to the Civil Service Retirement Act (公務人員退休法), can be drafted and delivered to the legislature for review in its next session, which is to start in February.

Tsai said she hoped that the amended bills will clear the legislative floor by May 20 so that the reforms can be officially introduced three to four months earlier than the Cabinet had scheduled, news reports said.

Under the reform proposals drafted by the Cabinet’s pension reform commission, the insurance rate of pension programs for public servants and teachers would be gradually increased to 18 percent from its current 8 percent to 15 percent, and that of the pension program for employees covered by labor insurance to more than 18 percent from its current 6.5 to 12 percent.

The reform proposals also include a stipulation that retirees would only be able to begin drawing their contributory benefits at the age of 65.

The proposal was designed to eliminate the link between retirement date and pension payment, the commission said.

The ratio of monthly pensions to wages would also be gradually reduced to 60 percent to 70 percent of insured salary before retirement, the commission said.

As for the controversial 18 percent preferential interest rate on savings deposits for public-sector employees, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億), who serves as deputy convener of the national pension reform commission of the Presidential Office, of this scheme is to be terminated within the next six years.

The main spirit of the planned reforms are to be “paying more, receiving less and deferring retirement” while standardizing the different pension programs, Lin said.