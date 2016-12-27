Obama military exchange overture sparks China ire

Reuters, BEIJING

China has lodged “stern representations” with Washington after US President Barack Obama signed into law a US defense policy bill that suggests a plan to conduct high-level military exchanges with Taiwan.

Part of the US$618.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act “expresses the sense of Congress that [the US Department of Defense] should conduct a program of senior military exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.”

In a statement late on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had lodged a protest with the US over the Taiwan content of the act and expressed its strong opposition.

Taiwan is Chinese territory and purely an internal matter, the ministry said.

It noted that the part of the defense policy bill referring to Taiwan was not legally binding, but said it was an interference with China’s internal affairs that China could not accept.

“We urge the US side to abide by its promises made to China on the Taiwan issue, stop US-Taiwan military contacts and arms sales to Taiwan, to avoid damaging Sino-US ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the ministry said.

China was upset earlier this month after US president-elect Donald Trump talked by telephone with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.