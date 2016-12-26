Thousands flee as Christmas typhoon batters Philippines

AFP, DARAGA, Philippines

A powerful typhoon with gusts of up to 235kph hit the Philippines late yesterday, disrupting Christmas celebrations for tens of thousands who fled its approach, officials said.

Typhoon Nock-Ten made landfall in the eastern island province of Catanduanes at 6:30pm, the state weather service said.

There were no immediate official reports of damage or casualties from the storm, one of the strongest this year to hit the disaster-prone archipelago on the Pacific Rim.

The military and local governments earlier moved at least 102,000 people from the coasts and other hazardous areas of Catanduanes and the nearby Bicol Peninsula, provincial officials said, after experts warned of possible huge waves, floods and landslides.

The typhoon was forecast to sweep west and threaten the country’s most densely populated areas, including the capital, Manila, this morning.

“It would pass over land overnight and we hope that would dissipate the typhoon’s strength somewhat,” state weather forecaster Lorie de la Cruz said.

She said maximum sustained winds were 185kph at 5pm, but the agency did not have the figure during landfall itself.

In the Bicol region in the south of the main island of Luzon, babies, toddlers and older people were loaded onto military trucks in pouring rain earlier yesterday, as the weather service warned of possible storm surges up to 2.5m high, landslides and flash floods.

Nock-Ten, named after a bird found in Laos, struck on one of the biggest holidays in the mainly Christian nation and one provincial governor offered roast pig at evacuation centers to entice people to abandon celebrations at home.

In the village of Alcala on the slopes of the active Mayon Volcano, about 100 babies, toddlers, parents and older people were the first to be trucked off to another school as rain and strong winds shook trees.

“There are large ash deposits on the slopes [of Mayon]. Heavy rain can dislodge them and bury our homes in mud,” said Alberto Lindo, an official in the farming village of 3,300 people.

The government forced more than 12,000 residents to move away from the Catanduanes coast, Catanduanes Vice Governor Shirley Abundo said on ABS-CBN TV.

In Camarines Sur province near Catanduanes, Governor Miguel Villafuerte said on Facebook that about 90,000 residents were moved out of their homes as part of his “zero casualty” goal.

“Please evacuate, we will offer roast pig at the evacuation centers,” he said on Twitter.

Civil defense officials in Bicol earlier said about half a million people in the region were in harm’s way and needed to be moved out.

The military and local governments sent trucks on Christmas Day to clear people from coastal communities and other areas hit by landslides or flash floods in previous storms.

About 20 typhoons or lesser storms strike the Philippines each year, routinely killing hundreds of people, and Bicol is often the first region to be hit.

It prides itself on having sharpened its disaster response to minimize casualties, and all ferry services and commercial flights in Bicol were suspended.