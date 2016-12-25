US forgoes veto, UN tells Israel to end settlements

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

The UN Security Council on Friday demanded that Israel halt settlements in Palestinian territory, after the US refrained from vetoing a resolution condemning its closest Middle East ally.

In a rare and momentous step, the US instead abstained, enabling the adoption of the first UN resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.

The resolution demands that “Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”

Applause broke out in the chamber after the text was passed with support from all remaining members of the 15-member council. The landmark move by the Security Council came despite an effort led by Israel and backed by US president-elect Donald Trump to block the text.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately rejected the resolution and slammed the outgoing administration of US President Barack Obama for refusing to veto it.

“Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes,” it said. “Israel looks forward to working with president-elect Trump and with all our friends in [the US] Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution.”

Trump reacted after the vote by promising change at the world body after he takes office next month.

“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” he wrote on Twitter.

US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power said that Washington’s abstention stemmed from concerns that the expansion of the Jewish outposts was threatening the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace by creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“We cannot stand in the way of this resolution as we seek to preserve a chance of attaining our long-standing objective of two states living side by side in peace and security,” she said. “The settlement problem has gotten so much worse that it is now putting at risk the very viability of that two-state solution.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ office said the vote was “a big blow” to Israeli policy and a show of “strong support for the two-state solution.”

Israeli settlements are seen as a major stumbling block to peace efforts, as they are built on land the Palestinians consider part of their future state.

The UN maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over recent months.

About 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in east Jerusalem, which Palestinians see as the capital of their proposed state.