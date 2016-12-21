PRC offers Manila small arms, boats

Reuters, MANILA

China has offered to provide US$14 million of small arms and fast boats to the Philippines for free, aiding Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and terrorism, Philippine Minister of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday.

The offer was made by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua (趙鑑華) at a meeting with Duterte late on Monday night at the presidential palace, Lorenzana said, adding that Beijing has also made available a US$500 million long-term loan for other equipment.

“China has given us a list of military equipment and we will go through it to find out what we really need,” Lorenzana told reporters after giving out Christmas gifts to wounded soldiers at an army hospital in Manila.

“We might get some small arms, fast boats and night-vision goggles because [US]$14.4 million is not that much. We will finalize the deal before the end of the year and a technical working team will soon go there to look at the equipment,” he said.

Lorenzana said Manila hopes to get the Chinese armaments by the second quarter next year.

“The Chinese ambassador last night told the president: ‘I know your problem with drugs so we would like to help you,’” he said.

Just six months ago, Manila and Beijing’s relations were frosty after the Philippines filed an arbitration case in The Hague questioning China’s extensive “nine-dash line” claims in the South China Sea.

However, Duterte, who came to power on July 1, reversed the nation’s foreign policy, distancing it from Washington and pivoting to Beijing, winning about US$24 billion in trade and investment pledges after an October visit to China.

China’s arms offer came after a US senator has said he would block the sale of 26,000 M4 rifles to the Philippine police due to human rights concerns.

Early this month, executives from Chinese arms maker China North Industries Corp (北方工業) also met with Duterte.

Washington has been providing second-hand weapon systems to the Philippines for nearly two decades since the return of US forces for training and exercises.