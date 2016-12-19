Suicide bomber kills at least 40 Yemeni soldiers

AFP, ADEN, Yemen

A suicide bomber killed at least 40 Yemeni soldiers in Aden yesterday, the latest in a string of deadly bomb attacks against recruits in the war-torn country’s second city.

Military officials and medics said many others were wounded in the attack that targeted a crowd of servicemen gathered to collect their salaries near a base in northeastern Aden.

“The number of those killed has exceeded 40 with some 50 others wounded,” Aden Health Department Director Abdel Nasser al-Wali told reporters, adding that the death toll is likely to mount due to “critical cases.”

Medics had initially given a toll of 30 dead.

The attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who immersed himself among soldiers crowding outside the house of the head of special security forces in Aden, Colonel Nasser Sarea, in al-Arish District, near the al-Sawlaban military base.

Sarea said the bomber “took advantage of the gathering and detonated his explosives among them.”

Images from the blast scene showed blood stains and scattered shoes across the sandy ground.

The attack comes eight days after a similar bombing at al-Sawlaban claimed by the Islamic State group killed 48 soldiers and wounded 29 others.

Yemeni authorities have for months pressed a campaign against Muslim militants who remain active in the south and east of the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country.

The Islamic State and al-Qaeda have taken advantage of a conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sana’a, to bolster their presence across much of the south.

The two extremist groups have carried out a spate of attacks in Aden, the headquarters of the internationally recognized government whose forces retook the port city from the Houthis last year.

However, al-Qaeda has distanced itself from the Dec. 10 attack, claiming that it tends to avoids “the shedding of any Muslim blood” while focusing on fighting the “Americans and their allies.”

No group claimed immediate responsibility for yesterday’s blast.

Al-Qaeda has long been the dominant militant Muslim force in Yemen, located next to oil-flush Saudi Arabia and key shipping lanes, but experts say the Islamic State group is seeking to supplant its extremist rival.

Washington regards al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based branch as its most dangerous and has kept up a long-running drone war against its commanders.

In August an Islamic State militant rammed his explosives-laden car into an army recruiting center in Aden, killing 71 people in the deadliest extremist attack on the city in more than one year.

A Saudi-led coalition has since March last year supported loyalist forces fighting the Houthis.

The Arab coalition intervened after Houthi rebels allied with troops loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh seized Sana’a and overran other parts of the country.

However, the coalition later turned its firepower also at Sunni extremists, supporting forces loyal to Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in their bid to flush extremists out of south Yemen.

The Yemen war has killed more than 7,000 people, about half of them civilians.