Opposition leader Anwar loses final bid for freedom

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Jailed Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim yesterday lost his final bid for freedom when a federal court rejected his appeal to set aside his sodomy conviction and five-year jail term.

Once a rising star in the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, Anwar is the greatest threat to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his coalition, after leading a three-party opposition alliance to stunning electoral gains in 2013.

A panel of five judges ruled unanimously that Anwar’s application for a review of his 2014 conviction, his final legal option for an acquittal, was without merit.

“This is not a fit or proper case for this court to exercise its inherent jurisdiction to initiate a review,” Chief Judge of Malaya Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin said, as he read excerpts from a 60-page ruling.

Anwar was convicted and jailed for sodomizing a former aide, a charge he and his supporters describe as a politically motivated attempt to end his career.

“This is not the end of the road... I have pleaded and reiterated my innocence, but the judiciary has ignored my pleas,” Anwar told reporters in the court after the verdict.

“This is a long walk to freedom,” he said.

Anwar is widely expected to be released after serving another 16 months, as Malaysia grants a one-third reduction of jail terms for good behavior. Anwar’s prison term ends in 2020.

However, the conviction disqualifies him from political office and from contesting the next election that must be held by 2018.

Najib has been buffeted by graft allegations and faced the biggest challenge to his leadership last year following reports that hundreds of millions of US dollars had been misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

However, the Malaysian prime minister weathered the political crisis by consolidating power and cracking down on dissent.

Crowds of demonstrators gathered outside the court ahead of the verdict, to show support for the 69-year-old Anwar, backed up by the presence of his wife, children and grandchildren in the courtroom.

The verdict was a “real tragedy for justice,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch.

“With this final decision running roughshod over Anwar’s rights and sending him back to prison, Najib and the ruling UMNO party have just fired the starting gun on the expected 2018 election by permanently sidelining the opposition’s most capable leader,” Robertson added.