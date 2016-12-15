Fierce fighting erupts in Aleppo, as evacuation of rebel areas suspended

AFP, ALEPPO, Syria

Deadly clashes yesterday erupted in Aleppo, Syria, as a deal for the evacuation of rebel areas was put on hold, leaving thousands of cold and hungry civilians uncertain of their future.

Entire families had gathered in the streets before dawn hoping to leave the ravaged city after an agreement announced the night before to evacuate civilians and rebels.

The first departures had been expected at about 5am, but there was no movement, and a few hours later, fierce fighting shook the city.

The landmark evacuation deal, brokered by Russia and Turkey, came after the army seized more than 90 percent of east Aleppo from the rebels.

It would have marked the end of opposition resistance in Syria’s second-largest city after years of fighting and dealt the opposition their worst blow since the conflict began in March 2011. However, it appeared increasingly fragile by yesterday afternoon as the government and the rebels, as well as their foreign allies, traded accusations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in bid to rescue the deal.

“The situation on the ground is very fragile and complicated,” he said.

After hours of quiet, government airstrikes and heavy tank fire resumed in the last pocket of rebel-held territory in east Aleppo, an Agence France-Presse correspondent reported.

Terrified residents ran through the streets in a fruitless bid to find adequate shelter, he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “very intense clashes on every front line” and said two people had been killed in rebel-held areas.

State television said that rebel rocket fire on areas controlled by the government had also resumed, killing at least seven people.

Moscow, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said Damascus resumed its assault after rebels violated the truce.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said Moscow expected rebel resistance in the city to end in the next “two to three days.”

Rebels and a source close to the regime said that the evacuation had been suspended after objections from the Syrian government.

The source said Damascus had objected to the number of people leaving, claiming rebels had sought to raise it from 2,000 to 10,000.

However, Yasser al-Youssef, a political official from the Nureddin al-Zinki rebel group, said the regime and its ally Iran were trying to add “new conditions” to the agreement.

“They want to link this deal to other issues, including the areas of Fuaa and Kafraya,” he said, referring to two government-held Shiite-majority villages in northwestern Syria that are under rebel siege.