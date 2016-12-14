Jakarta’s Christian governor stands trial for blasphemy

AFP, JAKARTA

Jakarta’s Christian governor yesterday choked back tears as he gave an impassioned defense against blasphemy charges, in a court case that has stoked fears of growing intolerance in the Muslim-majority nation.

Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is standing trial accused of insulting the Koran, an offense that carries a five-year jail term.

The governor has apologized for his controversial remarks, which angered Muslims across Indonesia and drew hundreds of thousands to the streets of Jakarta in protests larger than any seen in about two decades.

Facing court for the first time, the governor gave an emotionally charged defense against the charges, pausing several times to compose himself as he maintained his innocence.

“I know I have to respect the holy verses of the Koran. I do not understand how I can be said to have offended Islam,” Purnama said, occasionally dabbing his eyes with a handkerchief.

Purnama, better known by his nickname Ahok, ignited a firestorm of criticism in September, when he quoted the Koran while campaigning ahead of elections for the Jakarta governorship.

He accused his opponents of using a Koranic verse, which suggests Muslims should not choose non-Muslims as leaders, to trick people into voting against him.

Prosecutor Ali Mukartono said the governor had “spoken a lie” and insulted Muslims, adding that Indonesia’s top clerical council had declared his remarks blasphemous.

However, lawyers for the governor said their client never intended to commit blasphemy, and expressed concern that Purnama’s case was being rushed.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, under pressure as protesters massed last month, promised to resolve the case quickly.

Critics say the controversy is as much about politics as religion, as the governor’s foes whip up anger to reduce his support ahead of a hotly contested poll in February.

Purnama is running against two Muslim candidates in elections for city hall. He had long been the favorite to win the election owing to the popularity of his no-nonsense style and determination to clean up Jakarta.

However, the scandal has eroded his chances of victory, with his opponents gaining ground since Purnama was named a suspect for blasphemy last month.

Purnama said he was raised a Christian, but surrounded by Muslims, including family friends, who had played an enormous mentorship role in his life from when he was a child to adulthood.

The allegations that he had offended their religion hurt him very deeply.

“I am very sad,” he said, his voice cracking. “This accusation is the same as saying I have offended my god parents and siblings, whom I love and they love me back.”

He also listed the many services he had provided for his Muslim constituents, including the construction of mosques and support for religious schools.

A small band of his supporters kept vigil outside the court as a larger congregation of hardline Muslims chanted “Jail Ahok” and held signs depicting Purnama in prison garb behind bars.

The case has adjourned until Tuesday next week.