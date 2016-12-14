Trump taps CEO of Exxon to head State Department

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US president-elect Donald Trump yesterday announced ExxonMobil Corp chief executive officer Rex Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state, praising him as a successful international dealmaker who leads a global operation.

Tillerson’s experience in diplomacy stems from making deals with foreign countries for Exxon, the world’s largest energy company, although questions have been raised about the oil executive’s relations with Russia.

“He will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America’s vital national interests, and help reverse years of misguided foreign policies and actions that have weakened America’s security and standing in the world,” Trump said in a statement.

Tillerson, who like Trump has never held public office, said he shared the president-elect’s “vision for restoring the credibility of the United States’ foreign relations and advancing our country’s national security.”

Trump picked Tillerson, 64, after the Texan was backed by several Republican establishment figures, including former secretary of state James Baker, former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and former secretary of defense Robert Gates, a senior transition official said.

Rice and Gates both issued statements of support yesterday.

Their support is seen as crucial to helping Tillerson get past a possibly contentious Senate confirmation battle likely to focus on his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, who was also under consideration for the post, said in a statement that he would hold a nomination hearing early next month.

He called Tillerson “a very impressive individual,” with “an extraordinary working knowledge of the world.”

In 2013, Putin bestowed a Russian state honor, the Order of Friendship, on Tillerson, citing his work “strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.”

Trump is confident that Tillerson can get past questions about his ties to Russia, the transition official said.

“His relationships with leaders all over the world are second to none,” Trump’s statement said.

Lawmakers from both major parties have raised questions about Tillerson and former UN ambassador John Bolton, who has been mentioned as a possible No. 2 State Department official and who has voiced hawkish views on Iraq and Iran.

Republicans and Democrats said they would ask Tillerson, who has met Putin several times, about his contacts with Russia.

Tillerson won fresh praise from Moscow on Monday.

US Senator John McCain, a leading foreign policy voice and the 2008 Republican candidate for president, said: “I have concerns. It’s very well-known that he has a very close relationship with Vladimir Putin.”

The business community welcomed Trump’s choice of Tillerson.

“We are pleased that Rex will bring a business perspective to the State Department,” the National Association of Manufacturers said.