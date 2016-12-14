Legislative Yuan live-streams cross-caucus meetings

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan yesterday started its first ever live-streaming of cross-caucus negotiations, with some hailing it as a breakthrough, while others expressed concern that it might end up becoming another stage for political show.

An amendment to the Organic Law of the Legislative Yuan (立法院組織法), which was passed on Nov. 25 and promulgated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday last week, requires legislative meetings and negotiations to be broadcast live on television and the Internet.

Cross-caucus negotiations had previously been held behind closed doors without an open record, despite the Act Governing the Exercise of Legislative Power (立法院職權行使法) stipulating that negotiations should be recorded and published along with resolutions in the Legislative Yuan Gazette.

In 2013, civic groups accused the legislature of running an “opaque” operation and demanded that the Control Yuan impeach then-Legislative Yuan secretary-general Lin Hsi-shan (林錫山) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

The current legislature, which was inaugurated in February and is also the first in which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) holds a majority, elected a DPP legislative speaker who has vowed to create a more transparent lawmaking body.

This year cross-caucus negotiations have been recorded and made available online after talks were completed, with all such meetings to be live-streamed starting from yesterday.

“All of the negotiations will be live-streamed, just as the floor meetings and committee meetings are,” Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said.

KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) said he has a positive view of the change, as more transparency would “make [lawmakers] more discreet.”

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said that he is also glad to see a more transparent legislature.

“The more transparent the cross-caucus negotiations the better; I do not feel any pressure [from the opening-up], which could make apparent [the difference] in strength” of each party, he said.

In yesterday’s negotiations, Ker was seen pressing the KMT caucus for its cooperation in passing the state-run enterprises’ budget proposal for this year.

The KMT caucus has been boycotting the proposal in protest of what it calls the DPP caucus’ “tyranny of the majority.”

Sufin said that the KMT caucus is not planning to deal with the proposal until the DPP shows sincerity over incidents on Tuesday last week, when amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) were passed amid chaos “that ended in several of our lawmakers getting injured.”

Ker said jokingly: “I did not know KMT [lawmakers] were so weak that a light blow could have caused wounds that are not yet healed.’

Ker added that the injuries he sustained on Dec. 2 — when protesters allegedly assaulted him amid legislative consideration of the labor amendments — saw him “almost strangled to death.”

“However, I healed right away,” he said. “So it comes down to the question of attitude” on whether to discuss the budget proposal.”

Ker said that DPP lawmakers were hurt in the clash between legislators on Tuesday last week, calling on the KMT to withdraw more than 1,200 motions it used at the time to obstruct proceedings.

No consensus was reached on the budget proposal yesterday.

The caucuses agreed to hold a confirmation vote on Tuesday next week for Fair Trade Commission chairwoman nominee Huang Mei-ying (黃美瑛), vice chairman nominee Perng Shaw-jiin (彭紹瑾) and committee member nominees Honigmann Hong (洪財隆) and Kuo Shu-chen (郭淑貞).