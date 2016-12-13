NDC to draft act for foreign talent

By William Hetherington / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday instructed the National Development Council (NDC) to carry out extensive communications with the legislature and concerned parties as it drafts a special act aimed at eliminating unnecessary restrictions in the employment of foreign professionals, which Tsai said is vital to national development.

Speaking at an evening post-meeting news conference in Taipei, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said the council was invited to brief Tsai at the weekly High-Level Policy Coordination Meeting on attracting and employing foreign professionals.

Tsai attached great importance to the issue even before taking office, as she believes that talented people are the cornerstone of national development and key to improving the nation’s competitiveness, Huang said.

Council representatives told the meeting that many nations hire foreign professionals and other employees while striving to develop their own workers to make themselves more competitive.

Previous government programs designed to encourage foreigners to work and live in Taiwan failed to integrate the policies of all relevant departments, Huang quoted council officials as saying.

In an effort to efficiently and comprehensively address the restrictions faced by foreign professionals, the council told Tsai that it has opted to draft a special act, with the aim of conducting an overall assessment on visa, permanent residence, insurance, naturalization, retirement and other concerns of foreign professionals, while keeping the current standards and qualifications requirements.

Tsai then told the council officials to make sure they communicated clearly and efficiently with the legislature, all sectors of society, overseas chambers of commerce and foreign worker associations to better understand their needs and opinions, the spokesman said.

“Tsai said that in the past foreign professionals in Taiwan faced obstacles related to visas, employment, taxes, finances, insurance and family lifestyle issues. She said that she hoped that the enactment of a new law to deal with the restrictions would make foreign professionals feel more at ease when working in Taiwan,” Huang said.

The president also called for the creation of a better business environment to attract talented workers, he said.

As for public concerns that foreign professionals might deprive Taiwanese of job opportunities, Tsai asked the council to provide transparent information and clear explanations to the public to minimize such concerns, Huang said.

“It requires active efforts from the administrative branch of the government as well as the [Democratic Progressive Party] legislative caucus. Caucus members need to serve as a bridge for communication to ensure the smooth passage of the special act,” Huang quoted Tsai as saying.