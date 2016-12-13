Beijing says comments cause ‘serious concern’

AP, BEIJING

China yesterday said it had “serious concern” about US president-elect Donald Trump’s most recent comments about Taiwan, and warned that any changes to how the US deals with Taiwan could damage diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing.

China’s comments came a day after Trump said in a television interview that he did not feel “bound by a ‘one China’ policy.”

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said that established policy is the “political foundation” of any diplomatic relationship between China and the US, and that any damage to it could render cooperation “out of the question.”

“We urge the new US leader and government to fully understand the seriousness of the Taiwan issue, and to continue to stick to the ‘one China’ policy,” Geng said in what is the strongest public condemnation China has made of Trump’s criticisms of US policy toward Taiwan.

Beijing was already angered by Trump’s Dec. 2 telephone call with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), which he followed with two tweets accusing China of manipulating its currency, unfairly taxing US imports and provoking tensions in the South China Sea.

On Sunday, he told Fox News Sunday that he would not feel “bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

The Chinese Communist Party-controlled Global Times published an editorial headlined: “Trump, please listen clearly: ‘One China’ cannot be traded.”

“China needs to launch a resolute struggle with him,” the editorial said. “Only after he’s hit some obstacles and truly understands that China and the rest of the world are not to be bullied will he gain some perception.”

“Many people might be surprised at how the new US leader is truly a ‘businessman’ through-and-through,” it said. “But in the field of diplomacy, he is as ignorant as a child.”

Chinese officials have been more restrained so far and they may be still trying to learn how to make their positions clear to Trump without feeding a vicious cycle of insults and tensions, said Dali Yang (楊大利), a political science professor at the University of Chicago.

Trump’s suggestion that he could negotiate on Taiwan likely went too far for China, Yang said.