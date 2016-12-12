South Korean newlywed is 10th millionth visitor

By Cheng Wei-chi and Pien Chin-feng / Staff reporters, with CNA

A South Korean bride who arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport last night on her honeymoon just hours after her wedding became the 10 millionth foreign visitor to arrive in Taiwan this year.

Han Sung-un and her husband arrived at the airport’s Terminal One at 9:26pm, she was pronounced the 10 millionth foreign tourist arrival.

After clearing immigration, the couple were whisked over to Terminal Two to be showered with several gifts by the Tourism Bureau.

Bureau officials had been anxiously awaiting the 10 millionth visitor all day, after deciding that the person would arrive sometime after 9pm.

Statistics from the bureau and the National Immigration Agency’s (NIA) Border Affairs Corps showed that as of Saturday, there had been 9,966,508 international visitors this year, so authorities planned a welcoming ceremony at the Taoyuan airport for last night.

An airport worker who declined to be named said he had been worried that the 10 million mark might not be reached this year due to the decline in Chinese tourist numbers, which was expected to total a drop of 800,000 person-visits this year.

The pending arrival of the 10 millionth visitor would boost the confidence of Taiwan’s tourism industry, the worker said.

The number of international visitors to Taiwan exceeded 10 million for the first time last year, when a US software engineer arrived on the morning of Dec. 20.

Analysts have pointed to the nation’s ability to attract 10 million international visitors in spite of Beijing’s restrictions on Chinese tourists allowed to visit after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May as an indicator that the tourism industry can thrive without relying on the Chinese market.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said the arrival of the 10 millionth international visitor has an important meaning, as it shows that international visitors to Taiwan have become more diversified and sustainable.

The number of Chinese tourists reached 215,000 in October, a 44 percent drop from the same period last year, bureau statistics showed.

However, visitors from other countries increased between January and October, with about 1.52 million person-visits from Japan (up 17.5 percent), about 700,000 person-visits from South Korea (up 32.5 percent), about 1.3 million person-visits from Hong Kong and Macau (up 6.4 percent) and about 1.22 million from Southeast Asian countries (up 12.9 percent).

Additional reporting by staff writer