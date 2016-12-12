Survivor pulled from boat that capsized Friday

Staff writer, with CNA

A Chinese fisherman was yesterday pulled alive from the hull of a fishing boat that capsized two days ago off the coast of New Taipei City, while the body of the captain was retrieved a few hours later.

Lin Moufu (林謀福) was rescued at 10:50am after rescue workers cut open the hull of the Chin Jui Yi No. 88, which had eight crew members aboard when it capsized off Cape Fuguei (富貴角), the northernmost point of Taiwan proper, on Friday.

Lin, the second survivor to be rescued, appeared to be suffering from hypothermia, but had no visible injuries, paramedics said.

Before being taken to the Tamsui branch of Mackay Memorial Hospital, he told officials and reporters that he had been trapped in a partially submerged cabin since the boat capsized and had gone without food or water.

The body of Taiwanese captain Wu Tsung-te (吳聰德) was found in a cabin at about 2pm after the vessel was righted.

Three Chinese and two Vietnamese crew members were still listed as missing, but their bodies were thought to be trapped in the wreckage, which washed onto a shoal off Shihmen District (石門) yesterday.

Asked about the missing men, Lin said he had heard some knocking after the accident, but the sounds stopped after a while and he had heard nothing until he heard his rescuers’ voices.

When he heard voices, he began knocking on the sides of the cabin to attract attention, Lin said.

The rescue team was from a private marine search and rescue company hired by the owner of the Chin Jui Yi No. 88. They worked with members of the New Taipei City Fire Department, who cut open the hull to reach Lin.

The boat, which left Keeling on Wednesday, was fishing for shrimp off Zhuwei (竹圍) in Tamsui District (淡水) when it encountered bad weather on Friday and began heading toward a port in Shihmen at about 5pm.

Three hours later, it capsized in rough seas, and Chinese crew member Lin Moude (林謀德) was pulled from the water by a nearby boat.