Taiwan-US, cross-strait ties equally vital: Tsai

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The government attaches an equal amount of importance to Taiwan-US ties and cross-strait relations, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday amid speculation that Taipei’s relationship with Washington might improve after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

“The diplomatic efforts Taiwan has made are not only for the interest of the nation, but also for regional peace, stability and prosperity,” Tsai said during a meeting with a delegation led by National Committee on American Foreign Policy president Rosemary DiCarlo at the Presidential Office yesterday morning.

“Taiwan-US ties and cross-strait relations are both vital to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region. As far as Taiwan is concerned, they are equally important,” Tsai said.

As a member of the international community, Taiwan is willing to “make as many friends as possible” and participate in global cooperative endeavors, she said.

Tsai’s remarks came after a telephone call with Trump on Friday last week, the first publicly reported call between a Taiwanese president and a US president or president-elect since Washington cut diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979.

The call has been interpreted by some political analysts as an indicator of possible changes in the US’ Taiwan policy, while others say that it could aggravate already-soured cross-strait ties and prompt Beijing to step up its attempts to suppress Taipei in the international community.

Taiwan and the US share many common values and interests, and have forged close ties in the areas of society, politics, security, economy and culture, Tsai said.

Expressing gratitude for the US government’s long-time support for Taiwan, Tsai said that Washington has continued to fulfill its security pledges to Taipei in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the “six assurances” issued by then-US president Ronald Reagan in 1982.

“In return, the government is willing to continue playing its role as a trustworthy regional partner of the US,” Tsai said, expressing the hope that the incoming Trump administration would continue promoting Taipei-Washington relations, as well as economic partnership and industrial cooperation between the two nations.

Tsai exchanged opinions with members of the delegation on issues such as the government’s policy direction, Asia-Pacific security, Taiwan-US-China relations and Taipei’s international participation, according to a news release issued by the Presidential Office.