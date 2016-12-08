President Tsai reiterates her support for ‘balanced’ labor law amendments

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday reaffirmed a set of controversial amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) that the legislature passed on Tuesday, calling it the most balanced labor legislation so far.

“Although there is dissatisfaction with the legislation passed yesterday [Tuesday], I believe it is the most balanced solution at this stage. We expect the government to continue to work on labor rights following the passage of the amendments,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) quoted Tsai as saying during a DPP Central Standing Committee meeting in the afternoon.

Tsai called on employers and firms to take care of the interests of employees to create a more friendly and productive working environment, Yang said.

She also expressed gratitude to the DPP caucus and concern for legislators injured during scuffles with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers who occupied the speaker’s podium in the general assembly chamber at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Yang added.

“The DPP has been a partner to workers, a position that has remained unchanged for years,” Yang said.

The public will immediately feel the effects of the benefits guaranteed by the legislation, especially young workers with less than five years of seniority — who account for about 50 percent of the nation’s workforce — as the new legislation entitles them to 14 days of annual leave, Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) said.

Separately, the DPP sparred with the New Power Party (NPP) over criteria to determine penalties for labor rights violations, a contentious point between the two parties during the legislative process.

Before Tuesday’s legislative session, the NPP criticized the DPP’s removal of a proposed addition to the act, which would leave companies that break the law facing fines proportional to their size, with a maximum penalty of NT$5 million (US$156,730) for a firm with more than 500 employees.

The DPP’s removal of the proposal would allow businesses that violate the act get away with a mere NT$20,000 fine, the NPP said.

However, Yang said the DPP removed the proposal to make room for an amendment to Article 79 of the act, which would allow the government to fine companies according to their size, the type of breach and the number of employees affected, with a maximum fine of NT$1.5 million.

The NPP’s proposal was unrealistic, as large companies could have been left subject to hefty fines for minor violations, while some firms might attempt to limit the number of their employees to circumvent the law, Yang said, calling on NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) to study the law more carefully and not make false accusations.

Yang also rejected the KMT’s accusation that the DPP is a violent party, after the KMT accused DPP Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) of assaulting KMT lawmakers during a commotion at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday.

“The accusation was another typical attempt to villify the DPP. It was KMT lawmakers who occupied the speaker’s podium and their disruption of proceedings that caused the scuffle, but the villains have nevertheless accused their victims,” Yang said.