Renzi prepares to resign after referendum failure

AFP, ROME

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi yesterday prepared to hand in his resignation after suffering a ruinous referendum defeat cheered by populist leaders, but sparking fresh jitters in Europe.

“My experience of government finishes here,” a downcast Renzi said after acknowledging a nearly 60 to 40 percent defeat over his constitutional reform bid, which threw the future of one of the eurozone’s biggest economies into turmoil.

Renzi, 41, was later yesterday to meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella to formally hand in his resignation after a final Cabinet meeting.

Mattarella would then be charged with brokering the appointment of a new government or, if he is unable to do that, ordering early elections.

Populists in Italy and throughout Europe rejoiced at Renzi’s downfall, with anti-establishment Five Star movement founder Beppe Grillo calling for an election “within a week.”

Grillo said a snap election should be held on the basis of a recently adopted electoral law designed to ensure the leading party has a parliamentary majority — a position the populist movement could find itself in at the next election.

“The people have won,” Matteo Salvini, head of the Italian anti-immigrant Northern League party, said on Twitter, with Marine Le Pen of France’s far-right National Front sending him and the Italian people “congratulations on this beautiful victory.”

British euroskeptic Nigel Farage, who spearheaded the Brexit campaign, said the vote looked “more about the euro than constitutional change.”

Most analysts see immediate elections as unlikely, because the failure of the constitutional changes has thrown a wrench in a recent electoral reform, making a parliamentary majority almost impossible.

The most probable scenario is a caretaker administration dominated by Renzi’s Democratic Party taking over until an election due to take place by the spring of 2018.

Italian Minister of Economy and Finances Pier Carlo Padoan is the favorite to succeed Renzi as prime minister, while the outgoing leader might stay on as head of his party — which would leave him well-placed for a potential comeback to frontline politics at the next election.