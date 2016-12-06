Beijing must abide by its laws: DPP

Staff writer, with CNA

The Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) yesterday called on China to abide by its laws to protect the interests of Taiwanese businesses based there.

The comments came after Taiwanese seafood restaurant chain Hai Pa Wang (海霸王) was fined in China for mislabeling items such as fish balls that are produced at its food factory in Chengdu.

Hai Pa Wang has been labeled as a pro-Taiwanese independence enterprise, since its investors are perceived to have close ties with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The fine against the restaurant chain was a political move by China that signaled little tolerance for investors who support the idea of Taiwanese independence, Chinese media reported.

“The DPP is not pleased to see the disruption of Taiwanese investors’ businesses in China for purely political reasons,” the party said in a statement. “It is not right for them to be given political labels.”

China will continue to welcome investors from Taiwan, but will not accommodate those that support the concept of Taiwanese independence, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) said at a meeting with about 230 Taiwanese investors in Beijing on Friday last week.

“China will not allow Taiwanese investors who advocate Taiwanese independence to make money here,” Zhang said.

Commenting specifically on the Hai Pa Wang matter, Zhang said that as far as he was aware, the company had been fined for violations of China’s food safety regulations.

Since the DPP took power, Beijing has not changed its “one China” policy, maintaining the so-called “1992 consensus” as the foundation of exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, he said.

Cross-strait ties have deteriorated as a result of the DPP government’s refusal to recognize the “1992 consensus,” he added.

The “1992 consensus” refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means. Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted to making up the term in 2000.

China’s oppression of Taiwanese investors whose political views differ from those of the Chinese authorities will discourage Taiwanese firms from investing in China and will hurt the feelings of the Taiwanese public, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang (楊家俍) said yesterday.

“It will also hurt the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and affect China’s economic status in the world market,” Yang added.

Hai Pa Wang yesterday said in a statement that its only connection to Tsai were the rental of a property in downtown Taipei that belongs to her family, which does not hold a stake in the restaurant chain.

“Hai Pa Wang has never been involved in any political activity in Taiwan,” the statement said.

China should respect the freedom of speech of Taiwanese investors operating there and their right to different political views, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said.