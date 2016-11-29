Neihu couple confirmed to have dengue fever

Staff writer, with CNA

A couple who live in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) have been diagnosed as the seventh and eighth confirmed indigenous cases of dengue fever in the nation since the start of summer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Sunday.

The agency described them as cluster infection cases, saying the couple had not been abroad during the incubation period of the virus.

The couple lives about 24m from a 56-year-old woman who was confirmed on Thursday to have dengue fever, and all three are active in the same neighborhood and evening farmers’ market.

Another person living with the couple in Ruiguang Borough (瑞光) seems healthier, but the agency has started containment measures in the area, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) led health inspection personnel to inspect the neighborhood within a 150m radius around the homes of the couple and the woman.

Chuang said the neighborhood is populous and needed to be observed for a week to see if there is a new wave of infection.

The neighborhood monitoring will continue until Dec. 21, he said.

The last time Taipei had a cluster infection of dengue fever was in 2011 in Shilin District (士林), when there were 20 cases.

Eight indigenous dengue cases have been reported in Taiwan since May 1: two each in Tainan and Kaohsiung, one in Pingtung County and three in Taipei.

There have been 378 reported cases nationwide this year, 331 of which were imported, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines. The sources of the remaining cases have yet to be determined.