Syrian rebels lose most of northeastern Aleppo

AP, BEIRUT

Syrian government forces and their allies yesterday captured another major eastern Aleppo neighborhood and several smaller areas, putting much of the northern part of Aleppo’s besieged rebel-held areas under government control for the first time in four years, state media reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the areas captured by Syrian government troops include 10 neighborhoods and more than 3,000 buildings in the past few days.

The ministry added in a statement that more than 100 rebels have laid down their arms and exited the city’s eastern suburbs.

Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and former commercial center, has been contested since the summer of 2012 and a rebel defeat in the city would be a turning point in the five-year conflict.

If Syrian forces capture all of east Aleppo, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government will be in control of the country’s four largest cities and the coastal region.

The government’s push, backed by thousands of Shiite militia fighters from Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, and under the cover of the Russian air force, has laid waste to Aleppo’s eastern neighborhoods.

Simultaneous advances by Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces on Sunday set off a tide of displacement inside the divided city, with thousands of residents evacuating their premises to safety in government and Kurdish-controlled areas of the city since Saturday or heading south into areas still under opposition control.

With yesterday’s capture of Sakhour, the rebels are now left boxed in mostly in central and southeastern Aleppo, encircled by government territory on all sides.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said government forces have captured about 10 neighborhoods over the past few days, putting nearly 30 percent of Aleppo’s formerly rebel-held neighborhoods under state control.

State TV said 3,000 people, half of them children, have fled over the past few hours. It showed men, women and children in green buses being taken to government-controlled areas.

“It is stinging cold, food is scarce and people are shaken in the streets,” Mohammad Zein Khandaqani, a member of the Medical Council in Aleppo, said in a voice text message from east Aleppo.

“The situation in eastern Aleppo is very fluid and things are evolving quickly,” Scott Craig, spokesman for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, told Agence France-Presse. “We are deeply concerned about the impact of the fighting on the civilian population in Aleppo.”

The UN has appealed for access to the east of the city multiple times, but has failed to secure the necessary guarantees to be able to deliver aid.

Additional reporting by AFP