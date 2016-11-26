KMT slams resolution, vows legal action

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday promised legal action after the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee concluded that two of its major investment companies were illegal assets that must be turned over to the state.

The committee’s decision was “excessive” and the “ugliest page in the history of democracy,” KMT Communications Commission deputy director Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) said after the committee’s announcement that the party must transfer all shareholdings of Central Investment Co (中央投資公司) and Hsinyutai Co (欣裕台) to the government within 30 days of receiving a letter of disposition.

The committee’s resolution includes the transfer of 18 subsidiary companies under Central Investment worth a combined NT$15.6 billion (US$488.4 million) to state control. That means the party’s headquarters in Taipei — listed as a Central Investment asset — must also be handed over to the government.

Hu called the resolution an “excessive measure that is intended to wipe out a legitimate party.”

“The KMT will not stand by awaiting death. We will use all available political and judicial means to fight and defend ourselves,” Hu said.

The KMT wants the whole nation and the world to see the “wicked and slanderous accusations” brought against it by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), he said.

Hu said that people involved in the case were not given a genuine opportunity to speak at last month’s hearing, despite making themselves available to investigators.

He added that the committee did not give the KMT one year to declare its assets despite initial promises to do so.

He said the KMT had already provided evidence that Central Investment was established using party dues paid during its early years, special party fees and donations from the public, which added up to an excess of funds, but that the committee ignored this evidence.

“The committee promised the other day to come to KMT headquarters to go through the evidence, but then did not show up. This proves that the committee and the DPP have a guilty conscience,” Hu said. “The great power of the pan-green camp is frightening –— It is more communist than the Communist Party.”

Hu said the KMT must staunchly oppose the resolution and “fight for social justice.”

Before the committee met to deliberate on the issue, KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) said on Facebook earlier yesterday: “How can a committee that does not check the facts be expected to deliver a fair decision?”

She said the committee failed to correct incorrectly recorded testimony made during the Oct. 7 hearing, adding it was now “turning its back on the truth while making a judgement.”

Hung said the committee must act with dignity, adding that it was at the start of a downward spiral in using the law to harm the public.

“Whether [the DPP] is the people’s hero or a cowardly bear remains to be seen,” Hung wrote.

Hung said that a paper trail exists proving that Central Investment was established using donations from party members and the public.

“How can the committee just invalidate these things with a single phrase?” she asked.

Central Investment and Hsinyutai issued statements calling the committee’s handling of the case “inappropriate,” and said they would resolutely oppose the decision and take legal action against the Executive Yuan.