Trump eases some views, but is to defy conventions

NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tempered some of his most extreme campaign promises, dropping his vow to jail rival Hillary Rodham Clinton, expressing doubt about the value of torturing terrorism suspects and pledging to have an open mind about climate change.

However, in a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with reporters and editors at the New York Times — which was scheduled, canceled and then reinstated after a dispute over the ground rules — Trump was unapologetic about flouting some of the traditional ethical and political conventions that have long shaped the US presidency.

He said he had no legal obligation to establish boundaries between his business empire and his White House, conceding that the Trump brand “is certainly a hotter brand than it was before.”

Still, he said he would try to figure out a way to insulate himself from his businesses, which would be run by his children.

He defended Stephen Bannon, his chief strategist, against charges of racism, calling him a “decent guy,” and he mocked Republicans who had failed to support him in his unorthodox presidential campaign.

In the midday meeting in the boardroom of Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr, Trump seemed confident even as he said he was awed by his new job.

“It is a very overwhelming job, but I’m not overwhelmed by it,” Trump said.

He displayed a jumble of impulses, many of them conflicting. He was magnanimous toward Clinton, but boastful about his victory. He was open-minded about some of his positions, uncompromising about others.

He said he had no interest in pressing for Clinton’s prosecution over her use of a private e-mail server or for financial acts committed by the Clinton Foundation.

“I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t,” Trump said.

On the issue of torture, Trump suggested he had changed his mind about the value of waterboarding after talking with retired Marine Corps general James Mattis, who headed US Central Command.

“He said: ‘I’ve never found it to be useful,’” Trump said.

He added that Mattis found more value in building trust and rewarding cooperation with terrorism suspects.

“‘Give me a pack of cigarettes and a couple of beers, and I’ll do better.’ I was very impressed by that answer,” Trump said.

Torture, Mattis said, is “not going to make the kind of a difference that a lot of people are thinking.”

Trump repeated that Mattis was being “seriously, seriously considered” for US secretary of defense.

“I think it’s time, maybe, for a general,” he said.

On climate change, Trump refused to repeat his promise to abandon the international climate accord reached last year in Paris.

Despite the appointment to his transition team of a fierce critic of the Paris accord, Trump said that “I have an open mind to it,” and that clean air and “crystal clear water” were vitally important.

He held out assurances that he did not intend to embrace extremist positions in some areas. He denounced a white nationalist conference last weekend in Washington, where attendees gave the Nazi salute and criticized Jews.

Trump said he hoped to develop a “great long-term relationship” with US President Barack Obama, with whom he said he had an unexpected rapport.

“I really liked him a lot and I am a little bit surprised that I am telling you that I really liked him a lot,” Trump said.