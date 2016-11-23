GACC’s Liu quits, citing government interference

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) president Liu Chao-shiuan (劉兆玄) yesterday resigned from his post and vowed not to intervene in the operations of the government-funded association, citing administrative interference.

As the vice president declined to assume interim leadership of the association, Liu, speaking at a news conference in Taipei, called on “those in charge at the Ministry of the Interior to intervene and provide guidance.”

Liu stepped down after his term ended on Monday, despite no replacement having yet being named.

“I won’t be going to work tomorrow and I will no longer have anything to do with the association’s affairs,” he said.

Liu, who was appointed in 2009 by then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), said that because the ministry has stressed its intention to install new board members and a new president at the association, it should do it now.

In response to media reports that he was reluctant to leave his post, Liu said: “It’s a joke. This means nothing to me. Throughout my whole life, I have never been reluctant to leave any post I’ve taken on.”

Liu criticized the ministry for “using the Executive Yuan to interfere with the association’s meetings” and “using disproportionate measures against those with cultural and business interests,” citing those as reasons for his resignation.

An executive association meeting on Monday called to review the membership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and 624 other potential members was canceled due to the lack of a quorum, prompting Liu to say the way the Presidential Office had issued instructions was unbearable.

“If the government does not regard the association as a civic group, I suggest that Tsai bring the GACC under the control of the Presidential Office, which would save her the trouble of having hundreds of people applying for membership every four years,” Liu said.

At a separate news conference, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said he respected Liu’s decision to resign.

Huang said if Liu had followed convention and handed the GACC over to the new president as in the past, there would not have been any conflict.

Huang said the GACC was established and run by the government, adding that the president has always led its operations.

Huang said that even during Liu’s presidency, several important association meetings took place at the Presidential Office.

“After leading the association for many years, Liu must have known better than anyone the role and nature of the association. Any accusations of political interference are simply meaningless sophistry,” Huang said.

Additional reporting by Chung Li-hua