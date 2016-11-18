US panel warns of rising Chinese interference in HK

Reuters, HONG KONG

A US congressional panel warned of an “alarming” rise in China’s interference in Hong Kong, noting fears over the territory’s continued role as a global financial hub.

In its annual report to the US Congress on Wednesday, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted the “chilling” abduction and detention of five booksellers based in Hong Kong, as well as pressure on media and academic freedoms.

The commission urged a fresh probe by the US Department of State into Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms, as well as continued congressional oversight.

“Hong Kong’s traditional standing as a global financial hub has significant economic implications for the United States,” the report said.

It said the booksellers’ detentions broadened domestic fears of mainland encroachment and sparked a record turnout in September’s legislative elections.

“This incident has threatened the maintenance of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework and led some observers to question Hong Kong’s status as a leading global financial hub,” the report said. “The election took place against the backdrop of an alarming rise in mainland interference in Hong Kong.”