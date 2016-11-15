New Zealand to evacuate town stranded by quake

AP, WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand is planning to send military helicopters and a navy ship to rescue about 1,000 tourists and hundreds of residents stranded in the coastal town of Kaikoura after a powerful earthquake Sunday evening Taipei time cut off train and vehicle access.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the South Island, leaving two people dead and triggering a small tsunami. It also brought down rocks and mud that swept across highways and cracked apart roads.

Home to about 2,000 residents, Kaikoura is a popular destination for travelers taking part in whale-watching expeditions or wanting a stopover with mountain views. The earthquake knocked out water supplies and sewerage systems and left people with no easy way out.

“From all directions, Kaikoura has essentially been isolated,” Headquarters Joint Forces New Zealand acting commander Air Commodore Darryn Webb told reporters. “There’s a real imperative to support the town, because it can’t support itself.”

Webb said the military planned to begin using four NH90 helicopters today that can each transport about 18 people at a time.

He said a ship was last night scheduled to leave Auckland that could potentially pick up hundreds of people if weather conditions allowed.

“We’re going to get as many people and belongings out as quickly as we can,” Webb said.

He said the weather forecast was not favorable and the operation could take several days, adding that, if needed, a C-130 military transport aircraft could drop fuel, water, food and other supplies to the town.

Elsewhere, strong aftershocks yesterday continued to shake New Zealand, rattling the nerves of exhausted residents. The country was largely spared the devastation it saw in 2011 when an earthquake struck Christchurch and killed 185 people.

The latest earthquake caused damage in the capital, Wellington, and was also strongly felt in Christchurch.

Police said one person died in Kaikoura and another in Mount Lyford, a nearby ski resort.

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key flew over Kaikoura by helicopter as aftershocks kicked up dust from the landslides below. Cars could be seen lying on their sides and parts of the road were clearly impassable.

He later toured the area and met with locals. He estimated the cleanup effort would run into the billions of dollars and said clearing the debris and blocked roads could take months.

Video taken from a helicopter near Kaikoura showed three cows stranded on an island of grass in a paddock that had been ripped apart in the earthquake. The patch of grass was surrounded by deep ravines of collapsed earth, trapping the animals where they stood.

The earthquake temporarily knocked out New Zealand’s emergency call number, 111.

In Wellington, it collapsed a ferry loading ramp, broke windows and caused items to fall from shelves. It also forced hundreds of tourists onto the streets as hotels were evacuated.

The location of earthquake largely helps explain why the damage was minimal compared with the 2011 temblor, said Mark Quigley, associate professor of active tectonics at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

The epicenter of the 2011 earthquake was almost directly beneath Christchurch, meaning tens of thousands of people were exposed to the most violent shaking at its center, while yesterday’s earthquake was centered in a rural area that is home to just a few thousand people.